MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men arrested in connection to a shooting near a popular South Beach restaurant appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Miami Beach Police arrested Wisdom Awute and Christopher Urena on Tuesday after a Monday night shooting near Prime 112, in the area of Ocean Drive and First Street.

According to arrest reports, Charlotte-based rapper Awute and Davie-based Urena began fighting after two cars bumped into each other outside of the restaurant. Words were exchanged and things turned violent.

In the end, two people were shot. One of the victims got potentially paralyzed.

It’s not the first time Urena has been involved in a shootout and has claimed self-defense. He’s out on bond for a 2016 shooting in Davie, where officers said he pulled out a gun and started shooting at Top Notch Barber Shop following an argument with another customer. That case remains pending, according to court records.

Awute appeared before a judge on Wednesday where his attorney tried to have his hearing delayed. He argued his client has the right to have witnesses testify before bond is set.

The judge disagreed.

Awute, a recording artist under rapper DaBaby’s record label, was apparently with Grammy-winning artist the night of the shooting.

DaBaby was also questioned but released.

“Under the facts of the case, he witnessed his very good friend get out of the car, get shot, and somebody go and steal his car and almost run over his brother,” Awute’s attorney said. “Under these facts that are in both the arrest affidavits, there is no way this is an attempted first-degree murder.”

“He shot at someone as they were running away,” said a prosecutor.

“And now we’re ignoring the fact that there’s five other people with guns, 30 shots, and it’s a complete melee,” Awute’s attorney said.

In the end, the judge ruled the two men charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder.

Awute and Urena are being held at TGK without bond.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.