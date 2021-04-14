2 men arrested for stealing mail in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested for mail theft in Southwest Miami-Dade.

United States Postal Service officials said a witness saw the suspects in action at the Sunset Bay Apartments sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., Wednesday.

“They came out the car and went towards the mailboxes right here behind me and started loading a big shopping bag full of mail and packages,” the witness said.

The subjects forced their way inside the mailbox and stole over 100 items, according to the witness.

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said this has been a problem in the neighborhood for months, so when he saw the suspects he called Miami-Dade Police who made the arrests.

“It feels good that finally they were caught,” the witness said.

Officials said it’s still unclear whether the two men will face state or federal charges.

All the mail recovered will be returned to whom it belongs.

