2 in police custody after reportedly crashing vehicle into Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in police custody after crashing a vehicle into a Deerfield Beach home and taking off.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded just after 10:15 p.m. to the scene near Northwest Second Avenue and Eller Street, Friday.

Both people occupying the vehicle took off moments after crashing into the home, but police were able to catch up with them, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Nobody inside the home was injured, while the collision only caused minor damage to the home.

