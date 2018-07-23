2 hurt, including 1-year-old, in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 1-year-old child and an adult to the hospital after, police said, they were wounded in a shooting in Miami Gardens.

According Miami Gardens Police, the victims were shot in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 23rd Avenue on Monday, just before 9 p.m.

Neighbors in the area were surprised to hear about the shooting in what one of them described as a quiet community.

“It was like a barrage of ‘brrrrrr, pop, pop, pop,'” said area resident Maxine Solie, “and I said to the person I was talking to, ‘Them fools must maybe think that it’s still the Fourth of July.'”

Paramedics airlifted both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown conditions.

Police set up a perimeter as they continue to search for the subject or subjects.

If you have any information on this double shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

