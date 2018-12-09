NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A four-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in North Miami caused a major traffic backup and left two people injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the northbound lanes near the Northwest 125th Street exit, Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the victims to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities shut down two northbound lanes while they investigated, causing traffic to back up as far south as Northwest 70th Street.

The highway later reopened to traffic.

