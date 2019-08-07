2 hurt after being attacked by dogs in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were treated for their injuries after being attacked and bitten by a pair of dogs in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Several Miami-Dade Police units and Miami-Dade County Animal Services officials responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 52nd Street and 24th Court, Wednesday morning.

7News spoke with a man who is both a witness and a victim.

The man said he was just walking down the street when was attacked.

“The dog looked up at me,” said Frank Beaver. “I started screaming, because it started coming toward me. So I started saying, ‘Ahh!’ and then next thing you know, the brown one just starts coming toward me and he grabbed my ankle. So I started moving back and fell on the curb. He just grabbed my ankle so I started swinging and screaming. They ran back off and came back over to this guy that was on the road, like hovering over him after they attacked me. I jumped into the back of the truck, and I called 911.”

According to Miami-Dade County Animal Services officials, one dog was a bull terrier and the other was an American bulldog.

Paramedics checked out Beaver’s injuries at the scene, but he was not transported to the hospital.

He believes he’ll just need a few stitches.

Rescue crews could be seen helping the other victim in the middle of the street and cutting his pants to get access to his wound.

He was transported to an area hospital.

7News cameras captured a man carrying one of the dogs back into a house on the corner of the block.

Officials said the owners were given a quarantine order to keep the dogs on the property, only walk them with a leash, and they must be checked out by a veterinarian.

Miami-Dade Animal Services has initiated a dangerous dog investigation.

