MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported two drivers to the hospital after, authorities said, they were involved in a wrong-way wreck along Interstate 75 in Miramar that left him trapped inside an SUV and shut down an off-ramp for hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black SUV and a box truck collided head-on on the westbound exit ramp near Miramar Parkway, just after midnight on Friday.

Crews quickly worked to free a man trapped in the SUV.

The rescue mission took about an hour and a half.

7News cameras captured the mangled vehicle with its entire top taken off. It was removed during the extrication.

A box truck was also involved in the crash.

Officials said the driver of the SUV was airlifted to a nearby hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Paramedics transported the driver of the truck with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials did not specify which vehicle was heading against traffic. They believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

Part of Miramar Parkway was shut down so that the rescue helicopter could land. All lanes have since reopened.

