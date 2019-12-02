2 hospitalized after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting that occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a Sunoco gas station in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 103rd Street at around 7:40 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured a black Nissan sedan with its passenger-side window that had been shattered.

The gas station’s owner said there was no shooting that took place at the station, and the scene there was the end result of a shooting that took place elsewhere.

Around 20 minutes after the initial call went out, Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 70th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, there was an altercation between two men who shot at each other.

One of the men was shot in the head, and the other was shot in the arm, police said.

One of the victims was driven to Miami Fire Station No. 6 at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street in Miami, where he was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The other victim was also transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

7News cameras captured another black Nissan sedan with its hazard lights flashing and its doors wide open in front of the fire station.

The shooting remains under active investigation.

