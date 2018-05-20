NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade sent a car crashing into a building and two people to the hospital, Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, two cars collided near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 95th Street. Crews responded to the scene of the crash at around 9:40 a.m.

Officials said one of the vehicles flipped over and landed upside down, with its back bumper resting on the side of a business.

Occupants in both cars were trapped; one of them was pinned underneath the dashboard. After bracing and securing the overturned vehicle, rescuers were able to pull them out.

Paramedics transported both victims to an area hospital as trauma alerts.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

