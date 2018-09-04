2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash leaves passenger trapped in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews were on the scene of a bad multi-vehicle wreck that left one passenger trapped in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the three-car crash in the area of Flagler Street and Northwest 30th Avenue, just before 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters successfully removed one passenger who was stuck inside one of the wrecked vehicles.

Officials said two people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Traffic was impacted in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

