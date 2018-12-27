2 hospitalized after fiery crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight fiery crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent two to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 52nd Avenue and 175th Street.

According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing him to crash into a tree and then a fence outside of a church.

People nearby heard the crash and ran over to help. They reportedly found a man and a woman trapped inside the car, and helped them get out, before the vehicle caught fire.

One of those good Samaritans who helped out, described what happened. “I was in my room , I heard a crash, I came and pulled the dude out of the car, the driver, and the female was in the car still,” said Iman. “Me and my neighbor, we pulled her out of the car.”

The two victims were airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

At this point it is not clear what caused that driver to lose control.

