2 hospitalized after boat, personal watercraft collide near Monument Island

Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after a boat and a personal watercraft collided near Monument is Biscayne Bay.

City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, just before 5 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash, the victims or the extent of their injuries.

