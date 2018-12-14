2 hospitalized after alleged robbery ends in shooting at Opa-locka business

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation between an Opa-locka business owner and a possible robber spiraled into gun violence, sending both of them to the hospital.

According to Opa-locka Police, officers responded to a call of a possible robbery at a business located in a warehouse district, at 13325 NW 47th Ave., Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the subject walked into the business, took out a firearm and shot the store owner. A fight ensued over the weapon before the store owner shot the perpetrator several times with his own gun.

Paramedics transported the alleged robber to Jackson Memorial Hospital condition. Rescue crews took the store owner to Palmetto Hospital in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.