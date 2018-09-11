2 high school students severely beaten at FIU Biscayne campus

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two high school students to the hospital after they were randomly attacked at Florida International University’s north campus.

The two teens were collecting samples for an experiment when they were assaulted Monday morning at FIU’s Biscayne Bay campus.

Police are now searching for the attacker.

The suspect is being described as a young male, possible between 16 to 18 years old.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.