2 girls killed, 5 other minors injured after crashing stolen car in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A late-night joyride ended in tragedy for seven minors in Pompano Beach after, authorities said, the car they had stolen crashed and flipped over, killing two girls and sending the rest of the young victims to the hospital, early Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured devastated family members and friends breaking down in tears as they consoled each other near the crash site, along the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street, Sunday night.

Loved ones said 12-year-old Chayanna Nesmith and her friend, known as “Nee Nee,” were both killed.

“People don’t even know these kids are hurting,” said area resident Tressie Wilson.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victims, ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old, were heading westbound along the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street.

“It lost control, veered off the roadway and ended up striking one of the poles from the railroad tracks,” said BSO spokesperson Keyla Concepcion.

Officials said the force of the impact caused the car to overturn. “It ended up flipping over, landing on the railroad tracks,” said Concepcion.

Detectives said one of the victims was killed instantly. Paramedics transported the remaining six occupants to Broward Health Medical Center, where another victim later died.

Officials said the surviving victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

7News cameras captured loved ones outside of the hospital.

Debra Lesane, Nesmith’s grandmother, said the victim’s older sister, 13-year-old Teeana, was also injured in the crash but survived.

“I’m just here praying for Teeana, as she recovers and is able to deal with coming to grips with losing her sister,” said Lesane.

Deputies have not identified the remaining victims.

Mourners who gathered near the crash site said they’re praying for peace and the strength to move on.

“We only have one life to live on this beautiful Earth,” said Wilson. “I don’t want nobody else to go through that.”

Deputies shut down Northwest 15th Street from the 900 to 1200 blocks for hours. The roadway was later reopened to traffic.

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie took to social media to express their condolences to the victims’ families, tweeting, “Our prayers and condolences for our families and community grieving this terrible loss.”

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also addressed the crash, tweeting, “My condolences to the families of these teenagers. An error in judgment as a young person should not lead to this kind of tragedy.”

No charges have been filed as of Sunday evening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

