2 FEMA-supported vaccination sites in Miami-Dade set to close on Tuesday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Another set of South Florida FEMA-supported vaccination sites are closing on Tuesday.

Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay will give out their final second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccines are being offered at the Miami-Dade College North Campus and Hard Rock Stadium with no appointment needed.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here. To pre-register, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

