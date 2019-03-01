2 elderly men assaulted inside NW Miami-Dade Wells Fargo bank

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan stepped up to subdue a man who was allegedly assaulting two elderly men inside of a Wells Fargo bank in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Two men, aged 79 and 82, were using an ATM inside of the bank, located in the area of Northwest 94th Street and Seventh Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Friday.

According to a Miami-Dade Police, a man approached the two, stating that he had a weapon and knocked one of the victims on the ground before attempting to take off with their money.

The man got into a car when a good Samaritan that had witnessed the assault chased after him.

The good Samaritan, with help from others, was able to tackle the attacker and pin him down until police arrived on scene.

“I grab him, now we tussling, and I’m trying to fight him, and I see why he tussling me, why he beating me. He has a bunch of money in his hand, I guess it’s the people money. I get him on the ground and hold him down, put my knee in his back and put his hands behind his back,” said the good Samaritan.

He said when he had the man pinned down, he took the man’s ID out of his back pocket, and when police arrived he handed it to them.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene, taking one victim and his attacker to a local hospital.

The other victim remained on scene and was interviewed by police.

The lobby of the bank is currently closed as police continue to investigate.

