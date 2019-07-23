2 dogs recovering after being attacked by ‘wolf-dog’ in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs are now recovering after being viciously attacked by what police are calling a “wolf-hybrid” dog in Miami Beach.

Three-year-old border collie Sasha is still in the hospital following the attack in the Normandy Isle neighborhood on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, 1-year-old Gus the pug was released from Knowles Animal Hospital in Miami, Tuesday.

Both pups have stitches stretching across their bodies.

The MBPD has been informed the wolf-hybrid dogs have been removed from the area, by their owners. Both victim dogs remain at @knowlesanimal Hospital receiving treatment. @AdoptMiamiPets currently investigating. @JhollyW https://t.co/7tpvAlb24S — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 22, 2019

Amy Seagle, Gus’ owner, said she doesn’t want anything bad to happen to the hybrid animal, but she doesn’t believe it belongs in the neighborhood.

“I actually have no ill will towards the animal at all. I think she was just doing what came naturally to her: hunting, roaming,” said Seagle. “I don’t think that they should be in an area like that or tried to be domesticated, which is the problem.”

The animal that residents are calling a “wolf-dog” hybrid is called Eva. According to animal trainer Luca Lavieri, the animal lived on Biarritz Drive, one street over from where Sasha was attacked.

Lavieri, who said he lives at the house, said Eva, who is featured with another dog on the Instagram page “Wolf Free Spirit,” belongs to his girlfriend.

According to Lavieri, Eva has since been moved out of the state.

Meanwhile, officials with Miami-Dade Animal Services have launched a dangerous dog investigation.

