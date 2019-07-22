‘Wolf dog’ mauls 2 dogs on Normandy Isle

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large, fast-moving dog went on the attack in Miami Beach’s Normandy Isle neighborhood, injuring two dogs, and police said this is not the first time the canine has struck.

However, a man who said the dog belongs to his girlfriend said the animal has since been taken out of the state.

Surveillance cameras captured the animal running so fast that it looked like a streak as it crossed a street.

Doug Kincaid was out walking Sasha, his 3-year-old border collie, at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday when his pet became a victim.

“It was as if we were in the wilderness. A wild animal came charging out of the neighborhood,” he said.

Kincaid said it seems as if the dog had come out of nowhere.

“It just made a beeline for us and attacked immediately,” he said.

Sasha was critically injured.

Neighbors said the dog responsible for the mauling was captured on surveillance cameras roaming their streets and yards.

“It’s a really big, scary dog,” said area resident Marcelo Baird. “Wolf. I would say it’s not a dog.”

The animal that residents are calling a “wolf dog” is called Eva. According to animal trainer Luca Lavieri, the animal lived on Biarritz Drive, one street over from where police and Kincaid said it attacked Sasha.

“They’re not dangerous to humans,” Lavieri said.

But according to police, Eva attacked two dogs Sunday night, including Sasha, as well as another dog last year.

Kincaid said Sasha pent four hours in surgery and is not out of the woods yet.

