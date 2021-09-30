MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been displaced after a mobile home fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 199th Street and 37th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

One occupant in the home was able to escape safely.

American Red Cross volunteers are now helping the two residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

