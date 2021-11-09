MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have found themselves without a home after, officials said, a fire broke out inside their apartment unit in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 15th Avenue and Third Street, at around 9:20 a.m., Monday.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen.

Two dogs were rescued.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping the two residents who were displaced.

