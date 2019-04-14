2 dead following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women have reportedly died following a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

There was a heavy police presence as Miami-Dade Police officers reported to the scene in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street, Sunday.

Numerous shell casings littered the ground at the scene.

A relative of the victims said the two women were sisters in their 20s from Broward County.

“I’m finding out that there was a shooting over here having to deal with my little cousins. They came to visit somebody, en route to have fun for the night, and I heard that they were shot and killed, so it’s crazy,” said the relative. “They not even from around this area, and they go pick up a friend or see a friend, one of the two, and end up getting shot and hit in the crossfire. Somebody shooting recklessly or shooting at somebody or whatever, and two sisters are gone tonight.”

A helicopter hovered over the scene for some time.

