NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the Brownville Village Apartments, located along Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 51st Terrace, at around 1 a.m., Tuesday.

Responding officers found a crashed vehicle with two people inside who were shot.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News cameras captured investigators combing the scene for clues as well as several evidence markers on the ground.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

