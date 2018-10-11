2 arrested in South Beach robbery caught on camera

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men who allegedly robbed a man in broad daylight on a busy sidewalk in South Beach, a crime that was caught on surveillance video.

A surveillance camera captured one of the suspects grabbing the victim’s wallet from his backpack near Collins Avenue and 15th Street, earlier this week. The robber then runs off. The victim runs after him but trips and falls to the ground face first a few seconds later.

An area resident who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera said he contacted police

“I just happened to walk downstairs, and they go, ‘Somebody just got robbed across the street,'” he said. “I immediately went in and called 911.”

Another city surveillance camera shows the suspects following the victim prior to the robbery. Investigators said they walked behind the victim for several blocks, first on Washington Avenue, then westbound on 15th Street until they reached Collins Avenue.

“That’s ruthless, and it’s unacceptable,” said the area resident.

The neighbor added that the victim suffered some minor injuries when he fell.

“They said his knees were bleeding, and his head was bleeding,” he said.

The man who was caught on camera snatching the man’s valuables was arrested on Tuesday. Police identified him as 20-year-old Michael Bellard.

His accomplice, 28-year-old Christopher Florez, was taken into custody earlier on Wednesday.

As a 7News crew was working this story, police took a third theft subject into custody near at the corner of Collins Avenue and Española Way, at around 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said officers chased down this man until they were able to apprehend him. He tried to fight off the law enforcers but was unable to flee.

Police have not specified whether or not there’s a connection between this subject and the earlier robbery.

Bellard and Florez face a long list of charges, including robbery by sudden snatching and battery. They remain behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

