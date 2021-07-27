(WSVN) - A years-long investigation of a Florida International University student’s death has ended with two people behind bars.

The State Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 25-year-old Donterio Rashad Fowler and 23-year-old Keondre Quamar Fields.

The two were wanted in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Michael Zaldua.

The FIU student, a freelancee photographer, was shot and killed in 2016 at an off-campus parking garage.

Police found his body at the Fourth Street Commons apartment complex in Sweetwater.

Investigators found cash and a gun by his body and a gun in his pocket.

They also found marijuana and a small baggie of what they believe was cocaine.

Both Fields and Fowler have been charged with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

They are being held at Pinellas County Jail.

