MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing cell phones at a festival in Miami.

Louis Jesus Hernandez and Yoarky Wilson-Ordonez were seen at the “Life in Color” event in Wynwood, earlier this week.

They were found carrying a bag with dozens of stolen cell phones.

If you believe your phone was taken, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6905.

