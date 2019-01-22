2 arrested after brief pursuit ends in crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested two people after they crashed their car and fled on foot in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units were following closely behind the car in Pompano Beach when it got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just before 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the vehicle’s plate came back as a stolen car.

When they tried to pull it over, the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The suspect eventually got off the highway and crashed about 15 minutes into the chase at Northwest Third Avenue and Hillsboro Boulevard.

Several street signs were left damaged near the scene.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where several deputies could be seen looking through a dark colored car with all of its doors and trunk open.

