2 airlifted after boat slams into piling off Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted two people to the hospital after they were involved in a boat crash near Key Largo.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene between Angel Fish Creek and Broad Creek, near Ocean Reef Club, Saturday.

Witnesses said the victims’ 17-foot-long boat slammed into a piling, causing them to be ejected from the vessel.

The unoccupied boat then did circles in the water for about 20 minutes.

Witnesses said the boaters were picked up by good Samaritans in the area.

Paramedics airlifted the victims Jackson South Medical Center as trauma alerts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

