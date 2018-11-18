COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - It was a super duper day for families in Coconut Grove.

The first ever Super Duper Fun Day Walk and Family Festival kicked off at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, Saturday morning.

Children and their families rode amusement rides, danced and played games.

The festivities, organized by the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, raised money for the hospital’s young patients.

“It’s very important because it helps raise money and awareness for our hospital,” said foundation representative Isamar Isla.

Sponsors like FedEx helped to make the dream event become a reality.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.