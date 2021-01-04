18-year-old dead, 2 injured after crash on Alligator Alley near MM 42

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - An early morning crash on Interstate 75 has left one teenager dead and two other victims injured.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash along the westbound lanes of I-75 near Mile Marker 42 just after 2:15 a.m., Monday.

Troopers confirmed an 18-year-old woman died at the scene.

Two other victims were transported to Broward General Hospital.

A 26-year-old victim sustained minor injuries while a 16-year-old sustained serious injuries.

All lanes were blocked for hours as FHP investigated but the left lane has since reopened.

