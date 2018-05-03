18-wheeler overturns in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overturned 18-wheeler caused a major road closure in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce was over the scene where an the truck fell onto its side, near the Palmetto Expressway and Interstate 95.

Debris from the semi-truck spread across the ground, but crews were able to clean the mess.

The ramp was shutdown from southbound I-95 to westbound State Road 826 and the Florida’s Turnpike but has since reopened.

