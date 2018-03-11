17-hour art piece honoring Stoneman Douglas victims in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 17-hour exhibit honoring the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graced Wynwood over the weekend.

It’s called “Parkland 17,” and it went on display during the art district’s monthly art walk, Saturday.

The exhibit’s creator said it’s designed to be a call to action — encouraging people to push for gun control.

Visitors included the local community as well as Stoneman Douglas students and family members of the victims.

For Manuel Oliver — father of victim Joaquin Oliver — a major theme he noticed in the exhibit was change.

“The word ‘change’ applies perfectly to what is going on right now,” he said. “We just need to make the right decisions.”

Heat star Dwyane Wade was there to support the victims.

Thank you so much once again @DwyaneWade and your team for putting together this beautiful exhibit to honor the 17 lives that were taken from us. Good job on that dub @miamiheat #GetTheBallRollin #marchforourlives #neveragain pic.twitter.com/fIJeOzQSCK — Adam Alhanti (@AAlhanti) March 11, 2018

Wade took to social media Friday to encourage people to attend the memorial.

The exhibit will be open from noon to five Sunday.

