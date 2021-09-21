SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The teen killed in a Southwest Miami-Dade shooting over the weekend has been identified.

Fourteen-year-old Angelo Guzman was shot and killed while meeting friends at a park near Southwest 157th Avenue and 112th Street, Sunday night.

He and his family were visiting the area from Palm Beach.

The shooter remains at large.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

