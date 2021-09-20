SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leaving a 14-year-old boy dead, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a report of shots fired along the 15800 block of Southwest 106th Terrace, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the gunman fled the scene before police arrived and remains at large.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene.

Just before 11 p.m., police confirmed the teen has succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.