13 men arrested in Florida child porn investigation

BARTOW, Fla. (WSVN) — Detectives in central Florida have arrested over a dozen men as part of a child porn investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of Operation Guardians of the Innocence VI, Monday.

Investigators arrested 13 people, ranging between the ages of 20 and 47, for charges relating to possession and sharing child pornography.

“We are committed to protecting our children from those who possess and distribute child pornography,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “The men arrested in this operation create a market for these kinds of horrific images that are dependent upon the continued sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide. Each time these images and videos are uploaded and shared these children are victimized again and again.”

The 13 suspects face a total of 2,353 charges, and include a retired Air Force mechanic, a retired Air Force Master Sergeant and an assistant little league football coach.

Fox 13 reports that Judd said the suspects collectively face $12.5 million in bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.