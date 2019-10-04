13 families of special needs children take part in flight dress rehearsal at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport’s Airport Instruction and Readiness program hosted over a dozen families of special needs children to help prepare them for flight.

Children and parents could be seen getting boarding passes, passing through security and boarding a flight as part of a dress rehearsal, Friday.

“For him to be able to have the opportunity to come in and get to see what it’s like to go through [the Transportation Security Administration’s security], and then to go on to an actual airplane, it’s gonna be great,” Yunayki Oyarzabal, a parent, said. “It’s gonna be easier for us in the long run, and for families — any kind of family who has a child knows that it’s hard, so it’s great. We really appreciate it.”

The goal of the program is to allow anyone, regardless of their disability, to experience flight.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.