FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Holocaust survivors and the school superintendents from Broward and Miami-Dade counties came together to reflect and reward, Sunday morning.

Six survivors joined Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale to honor 12 middle and high school students.

The students were the winners of the Fourth Annual Holocaust Reflection Contest. 7News cameras captured their winning artwork, which was put up in tripods against a wall.

Holocaust survivor Julius Eisenstein said it is of utmost importance to preserve the survivors’ legacy. “I am 98 years old and I always wonder, what’s going to happen after we go?” he said. “Please, please, I’m talking to the world. Do not forget us.”

There was also a surprise check presentation made to the Holocaust education teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Her room is in the freshman building where the mass shooting took place, Feb. 14.

