MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of 12 boaters off Miami Beach after they found themselves in a sinking situation.

Miami Beach and Miami-Dade and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Monument Island, late Sunday morning.

Officials said they received calls about a 90-foot yacht taking on water. Crews located all 12 victims on board the vessel and took them back to dry land.

No injuries were reported.

Crews dropped off the boaters at the Bentley Hotel on Ocean Drive.

