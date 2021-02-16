103-year-old South Florida veteran gets 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 103-year-old World War II veteran was able to get his dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marlin Bredway is ready to get back to doing what he loves like going out to eat and taking trips to the Keys.

“He’s a very social guy and he likes to get out, so we’re hoping that this might minimize the barriers to him being home,” said Marlin’s granddaughter Linda Lann. “He loves to go anywhere, anytime.”

Now the 103-year-old veteran is one step closer to resuming his favorite activities after getting his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday morning.

He received his second dose of the vaccine at his Southwest Miami-Dade home, thanks to the Miami VA Medical Center.

“They’ve been providing great care for us here in our home and we’re very thankful that they’re able to come out today and give him the second vaccine,” said Lann.

The center not only provides home care to Bredway and other veterans like him, but it is also giving them the option to get vaccinated.

“We’re going to wait about a week, make sure he doesn’t have any side effects, and then we’ll probably go down to the Keys,” said Lann. “We love to spend time in the Keys and he loves to go down there. He loves the ride down, he loves the water, he loves fishing.”

Veterans in Miami-Dade and Broward County who are active patients of the VA can get a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as veterans who are under the age of 65 and have high-risk medical conditions.

Appointments must be made by calling 305-575-7000 or by contacting their care team.

