1,000th python caught in South Florida python elimination program

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida Water Management District says hunters have now eliminated 1,000 Burmese pythons since the inception of their Python Elimination Program last year.

Hunter Brian Hargrove caught the 1,000th python early Saturday morning, according to SFWMD. Hargrove has been the program’s most prolific hunter since it started in March 2017, bringing in more than 110 of the invasive species.

The program pays each professional, licensed python hunter $8.25 an hour to hunt in the Everglades and euthanize each snake they catch in the field. Hunters can also get an additional $50 for pythons measuring up to four feet, and an extra $25 for each foot measured beyond four feet. The longest python caught measured at 17 feet, 1 inch long. The program also awards $200 for the elimination of python nests with eggs.

It’s all part of the SFWMD’s effort to eradicate the invasive Burmese python, which breeds rapidly and has no natural predator in the Everglades. The species has decimated native populations of wildlife, the district says.

