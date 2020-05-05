1,000 hand sanitizer bottles delivered to USPS workers at Fort Lauderdale post office

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some United States Postal Service workers in Fort Lauderdale were given special packages on Tuesday morning.

Doctor Robert M. Krustin of D.O.L. Injury Centers delivered small bottles of hand sanitizer to the workers at a post office located on Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 21st Avenue.

A total of 1,000 bottles were donated to the postal service workers.

Dr. Krustin could be seen dressed as a superhero as he made the delivery.

