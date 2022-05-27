HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported following a shooting in Hialeah.

The shooting took place near the 2600 block of West 79th Street, at around 9:30 a.m., Friday.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to officials.

Hialeah Police is currently on the scene of a shooting at 2631 W 79 Street.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.