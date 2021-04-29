1 transported following fiery crash on I-75 in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital following a fiery crash along Interstate 75 in Weston that caused major traffic delays.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of I-75 near Indian Trace at around noon, Thursday.

Rescue officials said one driver was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

A car involved in the crash caught fire, but firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the gray sedan could be seen heavily damaged, scorched and sprayed with foam.

All westbound lanes were temporarily shut down while crews cleared the scene. They have since reopened to traffic.

