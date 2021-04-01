1 transported after SUV crashes into Miami Gardens business

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been transported to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a business in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Second Avenue and 195th Street at approximately 9:12 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a black Jaguar SUV crashed into L.C. Roti Shop.

The front window of the store could be seen shattered after the SUV went over the parking curb.

Aerial views also showed one person being wheeled into the back of a rescue unit before being transported to a local hospital.

The individual appeared to be alert and responsive while on the stretcher.

