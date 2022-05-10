MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a fiery collision in Miami Gardens.

Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 27th Avenue near the Palmetto Expressway, just after 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a semi truck and another vehicle, a blue sedan, collided and both vehicles became engulfed by flames.

Fire officials said the driver of the sedan was rushed to the hospital and was awake and talking to firefighters as he was rolled away in a stretcher.

The truck driver was checked on the scene and was unharmed.

Surveillance video captured the vehicle, a blue sedan, crashing into the semi truck at full speed. A huge explosion followed right after.

Another angle showed how fast the car was going before slamming into the truck.

Smaller explosions were heard as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews doused the flames from all angles.

At one point, the metal on the truck melted, splitting it in half.

The back of the burnt semi truck had palettes of fish in it.

The aftermath of the collision resulted in a major cleanup.

Tons of fish and other seafood were seen falling out of the truck. Tow truck workers unloaded pallets and pallets of frozen seafood to get the truck out of the way.

People who live nearby heard the crash and witnessed firefighters coming back to the scene several times to put out hot spots in the truck.

“It sounded like an explosion,” said Julio Trill. “I got outside, and it sounded like TNT bombs just went off. It was just real loud. It just happened out of nowhere.”

Witnesses were amazed that both drivers made it out of the fiery wreck.

“I hope everything was safe,” said Tony McCray. “Be careful out here driving. Be careful. They drive so fast.”

All lanes of Northwest 27th Avenue were closed to traffic. Northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway up to 163rd Street were also closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

