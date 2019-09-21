1 transported after crash on Juila Tuttle Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been transported to the hospital following a crash on the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and fire rescue crews responded to the scene just before 8 p.m., Saturday.

#TRAFFIC: Crash on the i195/Julia Tuttle eastbound causing multiple lane closures. @FHPMiami on scene handling investigation. Please use the MacArthur Cswy or Venetian as an alternate. @MiamiBeachNews @MiamiPD — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 21, 2019

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Several eastbound lanes have been shut down as authorities investigate.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.