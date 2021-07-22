MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was rescued from a crushed car after a crash on Interstate 395 in Miami.

The crash took place east of Interstate 95, just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Responding crews were able to pull out the occupant of one vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured a black truck and a white sedan involved in the crash.

The roadway was blocked for just over an hour but has since been cleared.

