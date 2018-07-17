1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Interstate 95.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Northwest 125th Street, early Tuesday.

Two vehicles appeared to be involved, with one vehicle rolling over onto its side and the other left with major damage.

One victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

