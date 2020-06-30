1 taken to hospital after crash near Oakland Park

NEAR OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – A person had to be taken to the hospital after a car slammed into several parked cars and a power pole near Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near North Andrews Avenue and East Commercial Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

The woman behind the wheel of the car suffered minor injuries, but she was treated on the scene.

One person was fitted with a neck brace before being transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unknown if the driver will face any charges connected to the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

