1 taken to hospital after car crashes into building in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person had to be taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Dania Beach.

It happened after two cars collided at the corner of East Dania Beach Boulevard and Federal Highway on Thursday.

The impact caused one vehicle to take out a crosswalk signal before bouncing off a nearby building column.

Witnesses inside businesses were left feeling rattled.

“All of a sudden, a car almost came through the front door,” a witness said. “I heard the crash. Next thing you know, I saw this.”

“My heart was beating like so hard,” Gianna Mila, a witness, said. “I come out, and I see the car right in front of my door, and right away, I called 911.”

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Officials said the building is structurally safe.

